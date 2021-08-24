Cancel
Scott City, KS

Scott City calendar: What's coming up

Scott City Post
 7 days ago

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Scott City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scott City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLl3t_0bbP3ROv00

Hustler 295 Mower Deck

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Hustler 295 Mower Deck, 72" Deck, Removed From Hustler 295, Note: Operational Condition Of This Item Has Not Been Verified And Is Not Disputable By The Buyer. Potential Buyers Should Inspect The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbPhc_0bbP3ROv00

Longhorn Plunge

Holcomb, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Wiley St, Holcomb, KS

Join HRC for the messiest obstacle course for incoming 3rd-6th grade kids! Run the 1/2 mile course while navigating 8 obstacles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOpqc_0bbP3ROv00

Mini & Me - September

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come and bond with the little one in your life while painting a masterpiece!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqfMc_0bbP3ROv00

Canvas+Paint - August

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Join us for a night of family fun and paint! Participants must be 12+ for this beginner's painting workshop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFr0l_0bbP3ROv00

Watercolor Workshop: Sunflowers

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Learn basic watercolor techniques and tricks during September's watercolor workshop at Garden City Arts.

Learn More

