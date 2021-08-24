Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MS

Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 7 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJ8N5_0bbP3PdT00

Viewing

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 602 Cherry St, Grenada, MS

Here is Linda Hoskins’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Linda Hoskins of Webb, Mississippi, who passed away on August 15, 2021...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED5Hq_0bbP3PdT00

Sunday School

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating indefinitely span

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQam_0bbP3PdT00

Celebrate Recovery

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday night Dinner in the FLC beginning at 5:45 p.m. Large group 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Small group 7:30 p.m.\n

Learn More

Evening Worship

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

Join us for evening worship service. If you are unable to worship in person you can view our Live Stream.

Learn More

Stretch & Flex

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

Come enjoy a great class to help increase stretching, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Charleston News Beat

Charleston News Beat

Charleston, MS
65
Followers
200
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Webb, MS
Batesville, MS
Government
City
Batesville, MS
City
Charleston, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Ms Join#Ms Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy