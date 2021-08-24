Cancel
NFL Odds: Mac Jones Still Underdog For Patriots’ QB Despite Cam Newton News

By Mike Cole
NESN
NESN
 8 days ago
If Mac Jones is the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 1, we’ll almost certainly look back to this week as the turning point. The rookie QB has a golden opportunity to make his case for the starting job while Cam Newton sits out to begin the week following an issue with COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots have a pair of joint practices with the New York Giants beginning Wednesday, and while Newton is expected back for Thursday’s session, Jones has a chance to impress with the first-team offense.

