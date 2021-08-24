Live events on the horizon in Bedford

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bedford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bedford area:

Live Reptiles and Amphibians on Display Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Live Reptiles and Amphibians on Display is on Facebook. To connect with Live Reptiles and Amphibians on Display, join Facebook today.

Tunnel Tour Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Join the naturalist on a guided hike through Brough’s tunnel. Discover its unique history and the wildlife that lives there. Meet at Oak Grove Shelter for this rugged 45 minute hike. Bring a...

Rainbow Youth Monthly 4th Thursday Meeting Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 Mulberry St, Madison, IN

13+ youth group. Join us and make some new friends! There's always snacks and an activity, guest speaker or an adventure! We meet in the annex building BEHIND Christ Episcopal Church, not in the...

Owl Pellet Dissection Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Join the naturalist to dissect owl pellets (owl puke) to find out what kind of animals they have been eating. Meet at Clifty Shelter for this 30 minute program. There is a small fee of $1/person...

Naturalist at the Falls Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The naturalist will be at the Big Clifty Falls overlook on Trail 7. Stop by to see what items we have on display.