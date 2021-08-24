Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, KY

Live events on the horizon in Bedford

Posted by 
Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 7 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bedford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bedford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzCba_0bbP3MEW00

Live Reptiles and Amphibians on Display

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Live Reptiles and Amphibians on Display is on Facebook. To connect with Live Reptiles and Amphibians on Display, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Tunnel Tour

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Join the naturalist on a guided hike through Brough’s tunnel. Discover its unique history and the wildlife that lives there. Meet at Oak Grove Shelter for this rugged 45 minute hike. Bring a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2601gZ_0bbP3MEW00

Rainbow Youth Monthly 4th Thursday Meeting

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 Mulberry St, Madison, IN

13+ youth group. Join us and make some new friends! There's always snacks and an activity, guest speaker or an adventure! We meet in the annex building BEHIND Christ Episcopal Church, not in the...

Learn More

Owl Pellet Dissection

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Join the naturalist to dissect owl pellets (owl puke) to find out what kind of animals they have been eating. Meet at Clifty Shelter for this 30 minute program. There is a small fee of $1/person...

Learn More

Naturalist at the Falls

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The naturalist will be at the Big Clifty Falls overlook on Trail 7. Stop by to see what items we have on display.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
46
Followers
208
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, KY
Government
City
Bedford, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy