Live events Alderson — what’s coming up

(ALDERSON, WV) Live events are coming to Alderson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alderson area:

Living History Event Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Union, WV. Living history encampment and demonstrations recognizing the 120th year of the Confederate monument. Social. The event starts at noon. Sponsored and hosted by Camp Beirne Chapman. More...

Service Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Patsy Ann Christian Wingo On Monday, July 12, 2021, Patsy Ann Wingo (née Christian) died at the age of 85 in her WV home in Lewisburg. She was a confirmed snowbird for over thirty years and also...

Shout! The Mod Musical Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1038 E Washington St, Lewisburg, WV

Shout! Opens this week, but it’s not too late to get your tickets for this swinging 60’s jukebox musical! Featuring songs you loved like “These Boots are Made For Walking,” “To Sir With Love,”...

FLAW at Metal In The Mountains | Pipestem WV Pipestem, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 41 Spa Way, Pipestem, WV

FLAW is back in Pipestem WV August 29, 2021 performing live at Metal In The Mountains!! Details Coming Soon!

White Sulphur Springs Farmer Market White Sulphur Springs, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This event listing provided for the White Sulphur Springs community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an...