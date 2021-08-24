Cancel
Alderson, WV

Live events Alderson — what’s coming up

Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 7 days ago

(ALDERSON, WV) Live events are coming to Alderson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alderson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnGxe_0bbP3LLn00

Living History Event

Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Union, WV. Living history encampment and demonstrations recognizing the 120th year of the Confederate monument. Social. The event starts at noon. Sponsored and hosted by Camp Beirne Chapman. More...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9AD3_0bbP3LLn00

Service

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Patsy Ann Christian Wingo On Monday, July 12, 2021, Patsy Ann Wingo (née Christian) died at the age of 85 in her WV home in Lewisburg. She was a confirmed snowbird for over thirty years and also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gobZv_0bbP3LLn00

Shout! The Mod Musical

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1038 E Washington St, Lewisburg, WV

Shout! Opens this week, but it’s not too late to get your tickets for this swinging 60’s jukebox musical! Featuring songs you loved like “These Boots are Made For Walking,” “To Sir With Love,”...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwDrZ_0bbP3LLn00

FLAW at Metal In The Mountains | Pipestem WV

Pipestem, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 41 Spa Way, Pipestem, WV

FLAW is back in Pipestem WV August 29, 2021 performing live at Metal In The Mountains!! Details Coming Soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeXu8_0bbP3LLn00

White Sulphur Springs Farmer Market

White Sulphur Springs, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This event listing provided for the White Sulphur Springs community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an...

Alderson News Beat

Alderson News Beat

Alderson, WV
With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

