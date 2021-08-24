Cancel
Cozad, NE

Cozad events calendar

Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 7 days ago

(COZAD, NE) Live events are lining up on the Cozad calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cozad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnArD_0bbP3KT400

Neal Alvin Gibbins

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE

Neal A. Gibbins of Cozad, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Cozad Community Hospital at the age of 81. Neal was born on June 12, 1940 to Orville and Pearl Christensen Gibbins in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyQhn_0bbP3KT400

Blu-Jet Ripper

Curtis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Blu-Jet Ripper, 8.00-16 Front Tires, 3 Point Hitch, 6 Rows, 30" Spacing, SN: 003373

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tJSF_0bbP3KT400

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Lexington, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1501 Plum Creek Pkwy #2a, Lexington, NE

Great food and all kinds of fun for the whole family. Parade, live entertainment, carnival and more. 10am-7pm.

