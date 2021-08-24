Live events Blanco — what’s coming up

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are coming to Blanco.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanco:

Cricut Class: Glass Etching Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Learn how to use the Cricut for your glass etching projects. All materials will be provided by the library. If you would like to use your own glass for the project, you may bring your own. No...

2021 21st Annual Grape Stomp 2nd Sunday Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 878 Ranch Rd 2766 #1480, Johnson City, TX

Stomping starts at noon and continues until 4PM both Saturday and Sunday. Stomping is free or personalize a t-shirt with your footprint.

Stories in the Stars Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

What stories do the stars tell? Are they different from one continent to the next? Come down to our Star Theater for a (hopefully) unobstructed view of the heavens with the naked eye! Different...

Aaron Mcdonnell Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX

Singer and guitarist Aaron McDonnell was born and raised in Oregon's rural Willamette Valley to a mill-working father and a God-fearing mother. He bought his first guitar, a knock-off Telecaster...

Johnson City Market Days Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

The leading Flea Markets and Trade Days with Items in Johnson City