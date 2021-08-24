Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanco, TX

Live events Blanco — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are coming to Blanco.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFebI_0bbP3Hot00

Cricut Class: Glass Etching

Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Learn how to use the Cricut for your glass etching projects. All materials will be provided by the library. If you would like to use your own glass for the project, you may bring your own. No...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRSrP_0bbP3Hot00

2021 21st Annual Grape Stomp 2nd Sunday

Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 878 Ranch Rd 2766 #1480, Johnson City, TX

Stomping starts at noon and continues until 4PM both Saturday and Sunday. Stomping is free or personalize a t-shirt with your footprint.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Dgwn_0bbP3Hot00

Stories in the Stars

Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

What stories do the stars tell? Are they different from one continent to the next? Come down to our Star Theater for a (hopefully) unobstructed view of the heavens with the naked eye! Different...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCBNK_0bbP3Hot00

Aaron Mcdonnell

Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX

Singer and guitarist Aaron McDonnell was born and raised in Oregon's rural Willamette Valley to a mill-working father and a God-fearing mother. He bought his first guitar, a knock-off Telecaster...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvOOT_0bbP3Hot00

Johnson City Market Days

Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

The leading Flea Markets and Trade Days with Items in Johnson City

Learn More

Comments / 0

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
32
Followers
239
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fischer, TX
State
Oregon State
City
Blanco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Blanco, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Star Theater#Telecaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy