Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nathalie, VA

Nathalie events coming soon

Posted by 
Nathalie Digest
Nathalie Digest
 7 days ago

(NATHALIE, VA) Live events are coming to Nathalie.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nathalie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bg9E_0bbP3GwA00

Mixology Class with Kelly Gordon of Springfield Distillery

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3105 River Rd, South Boston, VA

This bartender-led class will teach you how to make 3 different cocktails and send you home with recipe cards so that you can easily recreate them at home.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUjdu_0bbP3GwA00

Descendants of Robert and Hannah Dixon Homecoming

Java, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1173 East Elkhorn Road, Java, VA 24565

The descendants of Robert and Hannah Dixon are coming together and hosting a 3-day fun-filled event to reconnect with family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkAPM_0bbP3GwA00

T.G.I.F. (Friday) Summer Concert Series

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: South Boston, VA

Enjoy music, food and great company. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bluegrass, R and B, rock-n-roll, country, dance, and more! Musical genre varies from week to week.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTD9y_0bbP3GwA00

Yoga & Brunch

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 210 Factory St, South Boston, VA

Breathe. Stretch. Relax. Yoga Brunch at Factory Street Brewing Co, 11:00am Bring your mat and enjoy yoga at South Boston s First Brewery. $10 per person. Includes a Beginner-Friendly Vinyasa flow...

Learn More

Virginia Cantaloupe Festival 2021

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3105 River Rd, South Boston, VA

The 41st Annual Virginia Cantaloupe Festival will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at Berry Hill Resort and Conference Center. Your Ticket includes domestic beverages wine, corn, cantaloupe, ice...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nathalie Digest

Nathalie Digest

Nathalie, VA
20
Followers
209
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nathalie Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, VA
South Boston, VA
Government
City
Nathalie, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Java, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Va Enjoy#Yoga Brunch At
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy