Nathalie events coming soon

(NATHALIE, VA) Live events are coming to Nathalie.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nathalie:

Mixology Class with Kelly Gordon of Springfield Distillery South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3105 River Rd, South Boston, VA

This bartender-led class will teach you how to make 3 different cocktails and send you home with recipe cards so that you can easily recreate them at home.

Descendants of Robert and Hannah Dixon Homecoming Java, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1173 East Elkhorn Road, Java, VA 24565

The descendants of Robert and Hannah Dixon are coming together and hosting a 3-day fun-filled event to reconnect with family.

T.G.I.F. (Friday) Summer Concert Series South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: South Boston, VA

Enjoy music, food and great company. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bluegrass, R and B, rock-n-roll, country, dance, and more! Musical genre varies from week to week.

Yoga & Brunch South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 210 Factory St, South Boston, VA

Breathe. Stretch. Relax. Yoga Brunch at Factory Street Brewing Co, 11:00am Bring your mat and enjoy yoga at South Boston s First Brewery. $10 per person. Includes a Beginner-Friendly Vinyasa flow...

Virginia Cantaloupe Festival 2021 South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3105 River Rd, South Boston, VA

The 41st Annual Virginia Cantaloupe Festival will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at Berry Hill Resort and Conference Center. Your Ticket includes domestic beverages wine, corn, cantaloupe, ice...