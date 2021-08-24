Cancel
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton calendar: Coming events

Carrollton Times
 7 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Live events are coming to Carrollton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carrollton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANYBv_0bbP3F3R00

District Meeting at 6 pm at BTC Bank, Carrollton, MO

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201-2 US-65 Business, Carrollton, MO

Northern MO District Meeting- BTC Bank Carrollton, MO - Tue, Aug 24, 2021 - Carrollton, MO - online ticket sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWSU6_0bbP3F3R00

Carroll County Historical Museum

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 N Mason St, Carrollton, MO

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Morgan County accident injured two people Monday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chad M. Peeler, 29, of Gravois Mills, was driving [...]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488IMd_0bbP3F3R00

Art Exhibit: Patti Kreps "Familiar Views"

Chillicothe, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 424 Locust St, Chillicothe, MO

Patricia Kreps is a painter and photographer. Many of the subjects of her oil paintings are inspired by landscape views of the Midwest, the east coast the south and Europe. She paints her...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GS0k5_0bbP3F3R00

Chautauqua in the Park

Chillicothe, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 514 Washington St, Chillicothe, MO

Address : Simpson Park, Hwy 65 N Chillicothe MO Phone : 660-646-4050 (Always call and confirm events.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030g3Z_0bbP3F3R00

Fall Open House 2021

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1340 US-65, Marshall, MO

Join us for our Fall Open House! We have our new building decorated with the latest trends in Fall decor, and our giant mum baskets will be ready. Bring a photo of your porch, and we will kindly...

Carrollton Times

Carrollton Times

