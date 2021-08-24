Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Events on the Cle Elum calendar

Cle Elum Times
 7 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) Cle Elum has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cle Elum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4fwZ_0bbP3EAi00

2021 GBQ - Golf, Beer, BBQ

Cle Elum, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 841 Saint Andrews Drive, Cle Elum, WA 98922

Join the Lupus Foundation of America and McKinstry Company for the 7th annual GBQ golf tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwIjp_0bbP3EAi00

Free Summer Meals for All Kids in Upper County – CE/R High School Location

Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2692 WA-903, Cle Elum, WA

Starting Tuesday, July 6th FISH Food Bank will roll out its Free Summer Meals program and be distributing food at Cle Elum/Roslyn High School for all children ages 0-18. Each week families are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz4Zs_0bbP3EAi00

Concerts in the Park: Hi Crime

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Join Ellensburg Parks & Recreation for our free Summer Concert in the Park Series. Featuring new live music every Thursday night from July 22-August 26, 2021. Live music for the whole family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9tR1_0bbP3EAi00

Paint & Sip Night at Gård Vintners Ellensburg

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 311 N Pearl St, Ellensburg, WA

SOLD OUT - Gard Vintners, Woodinville - Art of Cheese at Gard Vintners, 311 N Pearl St, Ellensburg, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mdrge_0bbP3EAi00

Cascade Crest Classic

Easton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Description: Through the central Cascades. Go through 2.3 mile old railroad tunnel, running through 6 mountain passes and has approx. 18,000 feet of elevation gain. 32 hour time limit. 80% trail...

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

