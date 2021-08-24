Events on the Cle Elum calendar
(CLE ELUM, WA) Cle Elum has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cle Elum:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 841 Saint Andrews Drive, Cle Elum, WA 98922
Join the Lupus Foundation of America and McKinstry Company for the 7th annual GBQ golf tournament.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 2692 WA-903, Cle Elum, WA
Starting Tuesday, July 6th FISH Food Bank will roll out its Free Summer Meals program and be distributing food at Cle Elum/Roslyn High School for all children ages 0-18. Each week families are...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Join Ellensburg Parks & Recreation for our free Summer Concert in the Park Series. Featuring new live music every Thursday night from July 22-August 26, 2021. Live music for the whole family...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 311 N Pearl St, Ellensburg, WA
SOLD OUT - Gard Vintners, Woodinville - Art of Cheese at Gard Vintners, 311 N Pearl St, Ellensburg, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Description: Through the central Cascades. Go through 2.3 mile old railroad tunnel, running through 6 mountain passes and has approx. 18,000 feet of elevation gain. 32 hour time limit. 80% trail...
