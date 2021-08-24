Cancel
Burlington, CO

Coming soon: Burlington events

Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ophx5_0bbP3DHz00

Cochran Farm Supply Auction Services

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

See All Farm Equipment For Sale near you By Cochran Farm Supply Auction Services , 67733. (785) 899-0096

Learn More

Lot # 9103 - EVERSMAN PTD

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used EVERSMAN PTD For Sale In Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eToWN_0bbP3DHz00

DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas

Edson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

View DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Et2q_0bbP3DHz00

High Plains No-Till Conference

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Educational event focused on soil health, no-till, regenerative grazing, ag business, and more! Keynote speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and James White will be featured. The...

Learn More

EVERSMAN PTD For Sale In Kansas

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used EVERSMAN PTD For Sale In Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

