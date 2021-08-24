Events on the New Windsor calendar
(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Live events are lining up on the New Windsor calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the New Windsor area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
B and D Auctions 435 Sullivan Rd Westminster, MD 21157 (410)871-3080 Auction will be online only on hibid.com. Bidding will start 10AM on Sunday August 22nd and start closing Sunday August 29th at...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 106 Main St, New Windsor, MD
Frankies New Windsor Maryland is on Facebook. To connect with Frankies New Windsor Maryland, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 100 John St, Westminster, MD
Join us in creating your own Fairy Garden! Cost is $35 and includes your choice of fairy, plants, accessories, house, pathway, soils and containers! Special Guest: Patty Koontz will be here with...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Head on out and support the Western Maryland Shrine Club's Annual Crab Feast! Tickets are $42 per adult, and $15 for children under 12! Contact Noble Jack Koenig for tickets!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 706 Agricultural Center Dr, Westminster, MD
A Family Oriented Festival Admission: $20 - Adults and kids 12 and over; $5 for kids 6-12, children under 6 are free. Ticket sales: Admission fee per person may be paid on line in advance...
