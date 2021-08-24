Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

Events on the New Windsor calendar

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Live events are lining up on the New Windsor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Windsor area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUGT3_0bbP3Ado00

B and D Auctions: Online Only Antiques & Collectibles Auction!!

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

B and D Auctions 435 Sullivan Rd Westminster, MD 21157 (410)871-3080 Auction will be online only on hibid.com. Bidding will start 10AM on Sunday August 22nd and start closing Sunday August 29th at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbBFH_0bbP3Ado00

Frankies New Windsor Maryland

New Windsor, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 106 Main St, New Windsor, MD

Frankies New Windsor Maryland is on Facebook. To connect with Frankies New Windsor Maryland, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ff6U_0bbP3Ado00

Fairy Garden Event

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 John St, Westminster, MD

Join us in creating your own Fairy Garden! Cost is $35 and includes your choice of fairy, plants, accessories, house, pathway, soils and containers! Special Guest: Patty Koontz will be here with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3il5_0bbP3Ado00

Western Maryland Shrine Club's Crab Feast

Union Bridge, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Head on out and support the Western Maryland Shrine Club's Annual Crab Feast! Tickets are $42 per adult, and $15 for children under 12! Contact Noble Jack Koenig for tickets!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fndyi_0bbP3Ado00

5k Run/Walk Among Balloons

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 706 Agricultural Center Dr, Westminster, MD

A Family Oriented Festival Admission: $20 - Adults and kids 12 and over; $5 for kids 6-12, children under 6 are free. Ticket sales: Admission fee per person may be paid on line in advance...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
11
Followers
249
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Westminster, MD
Westminster, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Live Events#Ticket Sales#Stand Up Comedy#D Auctions#Md 21157#Md Frankies#Md Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy