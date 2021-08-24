Cancel
Newcastle, WY

Live events coming up in Newcastle

Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 7 days ago

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Newcastle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newcastle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKfH3_0bbP35JQ00

Fall Historic Tour

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD

Custer Historical Society conducts 3 hour tour of homes or other historic sites. Picnic dinner following the tour, with live entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFSss_0bbP35JQ00

Thai Thai at Miner Brewing Co.

Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23845 US-385, Hill City, SD

Grab a snack at Thai Thai! Their food truck will be on-site Friday, August 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a82Ht_0bbP35JQ00

Thank you to all SDFFA inspectors!

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD

A big thank you to all of our Tree Farm Inspectors! The first round is on us! As a thank you to all our inspectors, SDFFA invites you to drop by, hang out with fellow inspectors and enjoy a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgnU4_0bbP35JQ00

Monday Night Guest Speaker Series

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13399 US-16A, Custer, SD

Monday Night Guest Speaker Series is on Facebook. To connect with Monday Night Guest Speaker Series, join Facebook today.

Miner Brewing Music Series Presents: Few Miles South

Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 23845 US-385, Hill City, SD

East meets West as duo Few Miles South returns to the Black Hills for the first time since 2019 with a stop at the Miner Brewing Beer Garden on Thursday, August 26 at 8:45 p.m. in another Miner...

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
ABOUT

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

