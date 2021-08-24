Cancel
Newberry, MI

Newberry calendar: Events coming up

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEWBERRY, MI) Live events are coming to Newberry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Newberry area:

MIP presents The Grand Design Band

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The Grand design Band performs Classic Rock and Country in the Park. Free, donations are always appreciated. In the case of inclement weather, MIP will be canceled. Check out The Grand Design Band...

Intro to Stand Up Paddle Boarding

Superior Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 9200 W 6 Mile Rd, Brimley, MI

Intro to Stand Up Paddleboarding with Certified Instructor Patty Boucher at Lower Island Lake. Limited spots available!! SUP board & PFD provided $25+ tx per person Contact Amanda @ThriveTours to...

Seney Lumberjack Festival

Seney, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Discover list of events happening in the Seney tomorrow. Explore fun activities to do in Seney tomorrow

Duck Lake Fire Tour

Newberry, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 32752 County Road 423, McMillan Township, MI 49868

Spend a few days exploring, and learning about the ecology of, the Duck Lake Fire in Luce County, Upper Peninsula, Michigan.

