Ogallala events coming soon

(OGALLALA, NE) Live events are lining up on the Ogallala calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogallala:

FIX ESTATE - DAY TWO Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021 – FIX ESTATE AUCTION DAY 2 – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – JULESBURG, CO – SALE TIME: 10:00 a.m. – Lunch by Steger BBQ & Pizza We are honored to offer you the collection of...

International 13' Pull-Type Manure Spreader Big Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

International 13' Pull-Type Manure Spreader, 13’ Long, 5’ Wide, Pin Hitch, 540 PTO, 9.00-20 Tires, NOTE: Items Need To Be Removed From The Property By Sept. 25th Due To Seller Moving, Operational...

ADS Diesel Days Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: US-138, Julesburg, CO

Explore all upcoming diesel events in Dacono, find information & tickets for upcoming diesel events happening in Dacono.

Head2Head Fishing PWS / Learn 2 Fish With Us Fishing Clinic Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Diamond Springs Trail, Ogallala, NE

Registration is required (See below for details)!! The first 50 youth will receive a fishing combo, Future Pro shirt and a fishing educational book. The afternoon will start with a Fishing Basics...

HOLI FESTIVAL OF COLOURS HEIDELBERG 2022 Arthur, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Tiergartenstraße 13, 69121 Heidelberg

LINE-UP 2021: ▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼ FolgtinKürze LOCATION: Gelände des Heidelgarden Ab jetzt gibt es wieder Tickets für das Holi Festival of Colours Heidelberg. Sicher dir jetzt deins und sei Teil eines Farbspektakels wie du es nicht auf einem anderen Festival erleben wirst. Am 12.06.2021 von 13:00 bis 22:00 machen wir Heidelberg bunt. Wenn du mindestens 16 Jahre alt bist dann kauf dir jetzt Tickets und zusammen mit tausenden anderen Besuchern kannst du zu Elektro, Minimal und Hou