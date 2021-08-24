Events on the Perry calendar

(PERRY, NY) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perry:

CANDYMAN PREMIERE – CM+ 0828 Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

Candyman - 8:35pm TBA - TBA Presale Ticket Instructions • Presale Tickets guarantee Entrance to the Movie or Event, but do not reserve specific parking locations. Parking is First-Come...

Perry Farmers' Market Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 36-38 S Main St, Perry, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September 2021Saturdays, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm Location:South Main Streets downtown Festival Plaza (between Borden and

Tractor Drive Around Silver Lake - FREE - 12 Year Anniversary Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

ALL ARE WELCOME Registration: 9am-11:30am UPDATE: FREE to enter, FREE to View Tractors will depart the Charcoal Corral at 12 noon Following the Drive: PIRDY'S BIRDIES OUTDOOR BBQ For more...

Cordelia A. Greene Library Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 S Main St, Castile, NY

Regular library hours are 2-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday; The library is closed Friday and Sunday.

Romantic Wagon Ride at Wolcott Farms Warsaw, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Enjoy a peaceful night as our horses walk down the torch-lit path, guiding our beautiful wagon across the rolling hills of Wyoming County. Great for all ages-no strenuous activity is required. The...