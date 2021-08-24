Cancel
Perry, NY

Events on the Perry calendar

Perry News Watch
 7 days ago

(PERRY, NY) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVyH_0bbP2veO00

CANDYMAN PREMIERE – CM+ 0828

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

Candyman - 8:35pm TBA - TBA Presale Ticket Instructions • Presale Tickets guarantee Entrance to the Movie or Event, but do not reserve specific parking locations. Parking is First-Come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKfiM_0bbP2veO00

Perry Farmers' Market

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 36-38 S Main St, Perry, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September 2021Saturdays, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm Location:South Main Streets downtown Festival Plaza (between Borden and

Tractor Drive Around Silver Lake - FREE - 12 Year Anniversary

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

ALL ARE WELCOME Registration: 9am-11:30am UPDATE: FREE to enter, FREE to View Tractors will depart the Charcoal Corral at 12 noon Following the Drive: PIRDY'S BIRDIES OUTDOOR BBQ For more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeHTf_0bbP2veO00

Cordelia A. Greene Library

Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 S Main St, Castile, NY

Regular library hours are 2-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday; The library is closed Friday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xz2DS_0bbP2veO00

Romantic Wagon Ride at Wolcott Farms

Warsaw, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Enjoy a peaceful night as our horses walk down the torch-lit path, guiding our beautiful wagon across the rolling hills of Wyoming County. Great for all ages-no strenuous activity is required. The...

Perry News Watch

Perry, NY
