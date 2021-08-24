Cancel
Goodland, KS

Goodland events calendar

(GOODLAND, KS) Goodland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Goodland area:

Lot # 5872 - NOBLE 3X5

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Noble 3x5 sweep with Richardson pickers. Unit is complete but has not been used in years. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details. Please...

DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas

Edson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

View DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Michael Martin Murphey Concert and Chuckwagon Dinner

Wallace, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2655 U.S. 40, Wallace, KS 67761

Platinum-selling recording artist Michael Martin Murphey in concert, preceded by a delicious chuckwagon dinner!

GRAHAM HOEME 12-11

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used Graham Hoeme 12-11 For Sale In Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Lot # 9103 - EVERSMAN PTD

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Eversman pull type ditcher. Unit is complete with no cylinder. No load out assistance available. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details...

