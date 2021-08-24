Cancel
Nocona, TX

Events on the Nocona calendar

Nocona Post
 7 days ago

(NOCONA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Nocona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nocona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4oan_0bbP2s0D00

Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) - CTVH

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1403 TX-59, Bowie, TX

Our Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic is a no-appointment necessary event that allows our clients who only need vaccines to receive this from the comfort of your vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I11jQ_0bbP2s0D00

$500 added 3 Race series BBR/RFB/NBHA/WPRA (min $250 added)

Montague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 FM 455, Montague, TX

CLASSES & FEES 5D Open .5 splits $36 3D Senior .5 splits $25 3D Youth .5 splits $25 Novice Rodeo Pay $10 10 & Under Sidepot 3D .5 Splits $15 Arena Fee $10/Rider Awards Nomination $5/series, per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26C6FN_0bbP2s0D00

Pumpkin Pre-Party

Forestburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please join us August 28th for our pumpkin 🎃 pre-party! www.northernstarfarmstx.com Live Music~Andy Serna & Vince Pawless Carriage Rides~Precious Memories Food-Brisket and Burgers Farm Tours...

NBHA 15 Barrel Race

Montague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 FM 455, Montague, TX

CLASSES & FEES 5D Open .5 splits $36 3D Senior .5 splits $25 3D Youth .5 splits $25 Novice Rodeo Pay $10 10 & Under Sidepot 3D .5 Splits $15 Arena Fee $10/Rider Awards Nomination $5/series, per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388crn_0bbP2s0D00

Sisters of Strength

Forestburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 17065 FM 455, Forestburg, TX

Grow in intimacy with God, overcome the fears in your life, and learn to embrace the fullness that comes with being a child of God. Overcoming Fear is part of the Women of Faith® Study Guide...

Nocona Post

Nocona, TX
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

