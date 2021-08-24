Events on the Nocona calendar

(NOCONA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Nocona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nocona:

Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) - CTVH Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1403 TX-59, Bowie, TX

Our Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic is a no-appointment necessary event that allows our clients who only need vaccines to receive this from the comfort of your vehicle.

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 FM 455, Montague, TX

CLASSES & FEES 5D Open .5 splits $36 3D Senior .5 splits $25 3D Youth .5 splits $25 Novice Rodeo Pay $10 10 & Under Sidepot 3D .5 Splits $15 Arena Fee $10/Rider Awards Nomination $5/series, per...

Pumpkin Pre-Party Forestburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please join us August 28th for our pumpkin 🎃 pre-party! www.northernstarfarmstx.com Live Music~Andy Serna & Vince Pawless Carriage Rides~Precious Memories Food-Brisket and Burgers Farm Tours...

NBHA 15 Barrel Race Montague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 FM 455, Montague, TX

Sisters of Strength Forestburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 17065 FM 455, Forestburg, TX

Grow in intimacy with God, overcome the fears in your life, and learn to embrace the fullness that comes with being a child of God. Overcoming Fear is part of the Women of Faith® Study Guide...