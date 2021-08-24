Coming soon: Piedmont events

(PIEDMONT, MO) Piedmont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Piedmont:

5th Annual Rodgers Theatre Banquet Poplar Bluff, MO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 South 5th Street, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Mask have been a pain, lets make the word mask fun again by attending a masquerade for a great cause!

2021 Poplar Bluff Masonic Youth Father Daughter Ball Poplar Bluff, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 301 South 5th Street, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

The Poplar Bluff Masonic Youth Father Daughter Ball is back and ready to bring you another special night with memories to last a lifetime.

Trucks Gone Wild at Brick's Off Road Park Poplar Bluff, MO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2181 County Road 484, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Trucks Gone Wild is coming back to Brick's Off Road Park this October for another awesome weekend in the Southeast Missouri mud!

Ice Cream Social Annapolis, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

Sonda Ellis Moore 9th Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk Piedmont, MO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957

The Sonda Ellis Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and service of Sonda Ellis Moore.