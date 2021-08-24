Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

Orange Grove events coming soon

Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 7 days ago

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Orange Grove calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orange Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsOoU_0bbP2qEl00

Cookie Class In Alice

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 North Flournoy Road, Alice, TX 78332

Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Elgtl_0bbP2qEl00

Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1610 E Main St, Alice, TX

Grab a Team of 4 people and join us for some fun raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice! Lots of Raffle items, 50/50 pot and awards to be won!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XndLv_0bbP2qEl00

Taft Lady Greyhounds vs. Mathis Lady Pirates* (Away)

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Come out and support your Lady Pirates! You may also like the following events from Mathis High School

Learn More

Lady Pirates vs Three Rivers (F/JV/V)

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Come out and support your Lady Pirates! You may also like the following events from Mathis High School

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qJyi_0bbP2qEl00

Women's Xodus - GODfidence

Robstown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6181 County Road 44, Robstown, TX 78380

The Xodus Project is a non-profit faith-based organization founded in 2013. 2021 GODfidence is an effort to reach Women 19 and up.

Learn More

Comments / 0

