Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, TN

Live events on the horizon in Linden

Posted by 
Linden Digest
Linden Digest
 7 days ago

(LINDEN, TN) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrWtz_0bbP2kBd00

Glass Blowing Experience(beginners level)

Summertown, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 First Road, Summertown, TN 38483

Do you wanna Learn to Blow Glass, no previous experience needed? Wanna mark it off your bucket list or just learn something new? This is it!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdaLJ_0bbP2kBd00

Farmers Market at River Park

Centerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - September 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pmThursdays, 3pm - 7pm Location: North Central Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NI4r_0bbP2kBd00

Scotts Hill: Piggly Wiggly “Battle Between Fire and Police” — Lifeline Blood Services

Scotts Hill, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 670 TN-114 S, Scotts Hill, TN

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Blva4_0bbP2kBd00

The Fall Ride 2021: Off-Road Trail Ride at Loretta Lynn's Ranch

Hurricane Mills, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8000 Hwy 13 South, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is proud to announce The Fall Ride 2021: Off-Road Trail Ride. This event is for dirt bikes and ATVs only.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXUf1_0bbP2kBd00

Mid-Week Bible Study — The Pentecostal Church of Darden

Darden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 23033 US-412, Darden, TN

The Pentecostal Church of Darden, 23033 U.S. 412, Darden, TN, 38328, USA Tel. (731) 614-2253 tpcdarden@gmail.com

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Linden Digest

Linden Digest

Linden, TN
21
Followers
209
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotts Hill, TN
City
Summertown, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Linden, TN
City
Darden, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Lrb 731 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy