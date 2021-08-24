Live events on the horizon in Linden

(LINDEN, TN) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

Glass Blowing Experience(beginners level) Summertown, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 First Road, Summertown, TN 38483

Do you wanna Learn to Blow Glass, no previous experience needed? Wanna mark it off your bucket list or just learn something new? This is it!

Farmers Market at River Park Centerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - September 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pmThursdays, 3pm - 7pm Location: North Central Avenue

Scotts Hill: Piggly Wiggly “Battle Between Fire and Police” — Lifeline Blood Services Scotts Hill, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 670 TN-114 S, Scotts Hill, TN

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...

The Fall Ride 2021: Off-Road Trail Ride at Loretta Lynn's Ranch Hurricane Mills, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8000 Hwy 13 South, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is proud to announce The Fall Ride 2021: Off-Road Trail Ride. This event is for dirt bikes and ATVs only.

Mid-Week Bible Study — The Pentecostal Church of Darden Darden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 23033 US-412, Darden, TN

The Pentecostal Church of Darden, 23033 U.S. 412, Darden, TN, 38328, USA Tel. (731) 614-2253 tpcdarden@gmail.com