Grafton events coming up
(GRAFTON, ND) Grafton is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grafton:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 50-98 Riverboat Rd, Grand Forks, ND 58203
The 4th annual Greenway Takeover Festival, Sept 9-12, 2021, Grand Forks, ND.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 261 Centennial Drive Stop 7305, Grand Forks, ND 58202
The North Dakota Museum of Art's first-ever Concerts on the Coulee - two days of live music on the banks of the English Coulee.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Join for a fun night of Bingo, outdoor movies, corn hole, volleyball, spike ball, and lots of tasty snacks!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 306 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Prohibition Comedy Night with Nate Abshire featuring Andrew Wegleitner with host Rebecca Wilson
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 20753 440th Avenue Southwest, East Grand Forks, MN 56721
4th Annual Goat Yoga!! New Love Yoga instructor Marissa Mihelich and Synopal Acres mini goats!!
