Live events coming up in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Live events are lining up on the New Hampton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Hampton:

Sunday Workout Session Tripoli, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Tripoli, IA ECIPA Truck & Tractor Pull 2021 Tripoli, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Find events happening in and around Tripoli, Iowa in August

Finances of Caregiving New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you understand possible financial solutions for the care of a loved one, you and your family can make the best decisions for their care. As your family plans together, be sure to look at...

Iowa Drainage School Nashua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3327 290th St, Nashua, IA

Purpose To train stakeholders in sub-surface drainage concepts, planning and laying out drainage systems including surveying a profile, laying out the system, calculating tile line sizes and...

Farmer's Market at the Old Bradford Pioneer Village & Museum Nashua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2729 Cheyenne Ave, Nashua, IA

Farmer’s Market at the Old Bradford Pioneer Museum, just east of Nashua on Hwy 346 by the Little Brown Church, every Thursday from 4PM-6PM from May through September.