Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hampton, IA

Live events coming up in New Hampton

Posted by 
New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 7 days ago

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Live events are lining up on the New Hampton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Hampton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGWW2_0bbP2iQB00

Sunday Workout Session

Tripoli, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: Holzmarkt 2, 50676 Köln

Jeden Sonntag powern wir uns ab jetzt im Rheinauhafen (direkt vor dem Microsoft Gebäude) gemeinsam aus!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z525X_0bbP2iQB00

Tripoli, IA ECIPA Truck & Tractor Pull 2021

Tripoli, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Find events happening in and around Tripoli, Iowa in August

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQYwu_0bbP2iQB00

Finances of Caregiving

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you understand possible financial solutions for the care of a loved one, you and your family can make the best decisions for their care. As your family plans together, be sure to look at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ttQz_0bbP2iQB00

Iowa Drainage School

Nashua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3327 290th St, Nashua, IA

Purpose To train stakeholders in sub-surface drainage concepts, planning and laying out drainage systems including surveying a profile, laying out the system, calculating tile line sizes and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUTi2_0bbP2iQB00

Farmer's Market at the Old Bradford Pioneer Village & Museum

Nashua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2729 Cheyenne Ave, Nashua, IA

Farmer’s Market at the Old Bradford Pioneer Museum, just east of Nashua on Hwy 346 by the Little Brown Church, every Thursday from 4PM-6PM from May through September.

Learn More

Comments / 0

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
28
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
New Hampton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
New Hampton, IA
Government
City
Nashua, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#New Technologies#K Ln Jeden Sonntag#Powern Wir Uns Ab Jetzt#The Little Brown Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy