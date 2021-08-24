Woodville calendar: What's coming up

(WOODVILLE, MS) Woodville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodville:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 Morgantown Rd, Natchez, MS

Meeting every Thursday starting Jul 1, 2021 at 1pm for 13 weeks. Contact Carolyn Verucchi, registrar601-807-1698 Meeting roomTuite Hall Click here for

Shut 'Em Down: Prison Solidarity Rally at Angola Angola, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola, LA

Join us outside of Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola Prison, on Saturday, August 28th at 2 PM for a solidarity demonstration. We are rallying in solidarity with Jailhouse Lawyers...

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, East Ethel, LA Ethel, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 12967 Louisiana 955, #E, Ethel, LA 70730

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.