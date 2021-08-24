Woodville calendar: What's coming up
(WOODVILLE, MS) Woodville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodville:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 10 Morgantown Rd, Natchez, MS
Meeting every Thursday starting Jul 1, 2021 at 1pm for 13 weeks. Contact Carolyn Verucchi, registrar601-807-1698 Meeting roomTuite Hall Click here for
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola, LA
Join us outside of Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola Prison, on Saturday, August 28th at 2 PM for a solidarity demonstration. We are rallying in solidarity with Jailhouse Lawyers...
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM
Address: 12967 Louisiana 955, #E, Ethel, LA 70730
To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.
