Woodville, MS

Woodville calendar: What's coming up

Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 7 days ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) Woodville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlINR_0bbP2fm000

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 Morgantown Rd, Natchez, MS

Meeting every Thursday starting Jul 1, 2021 at 1pm for 13 weeks. Contact Carolyn Verucchi, registrar601-807-1698 Meeting roomTuite Hall Click here for

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kavRW_0bbP2fm000

Shut 'Em Down: Prison Solidarity Rally at Angola

Angola, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola, LA

Join us outside of Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola Prison, on Saturday, August 28th at 2 PM for a solidarity demonstration. We are rallying in solidarity with Jailhouse Lawyers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lfs6M_0bbP2fm000

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, East Ethel, LA

Ethel, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 12967 Louisiana 955, #E, Ethel, LA 70730

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Woodville News Flash

Woodville News Flash

Woodville, MS
With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

