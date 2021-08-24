Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Kalona calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 7 days ago

(KALONA, IA) Live events are coming to Kalona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7ogk_0bbP2etH00

STEVE LIBERTA HOURLY SHOOTING LESSONS

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3127 160th St, Riverside, IA

We will be having our good friend Steve Liberta here starting on Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29 We will be hosting hourly lessons on Friday and all day on Sunday. Saturday we will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5UJ4_0bbP2etH00

Private Paint Party for Meagan

Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Home makeover, rustic and farmhouse design. Sign Party, Craft Kit, Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, Washington Iowa

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaRKj_0bbP2etH00

Specialist Social

Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 E Polk St, Washington, IA

Specialists from WCHC's Outreach and Specialty Clinics will be present to socialize about their services. Come out to learn more about how WCHC partners with other organizations to bring you more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xEkF_0bbP2etH00

Rubix Kube

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

RUBIX KUBE has taken the universe by storm as the most excellent 80's tribute band of all time! Their one-of-a-kind "THE EIGHTIES STRIKE BACK Show" is performed across the planet, and to galaxies...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLdav_0bbP2etH00

Women’s Prayer Meeting

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 81 East W First St, Riverside, IA

Join the women of River City for coffee and weekly prayer meeting!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
14
Followers
213
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Riverside, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Kalona, IA
Kalona, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sign Party#Annie Sloan Chalk Paint#Wchc#Ia Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy