Kalona calendar: Coming events

(KALONA, IA) Live events are coming to Kalona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalona:

STEVE LIBERTA HOURLY SHOOTING LESSONS Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3127 160th St, Riverside, IA

We will be having our good friend Steve Liberta here starting on Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29 We will be hosting hourly lessons on Friday and all day on Sunday. Saturday we will be...

Private Paint Party for Meagan Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Home makeover, rustic and farmhouse design. Sign Party, Craft Kit, Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, Washington Iowa

Specialist Social Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 E Polk St, Washington, IA

Specialists from WCHC's Outreach and Specialty Clinics will be present to socialize about their services. Come out to learn more about how WCHC partners with other organizations to bring you more...

Rubix Kube Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

RUBIX KUBE has taken the universe by storm as the most excellent 80's tribute band of all time! Their one-of-a-kind "THE EIGHTIES STRIKE BACK Show" is performed across the planet, and to galaxies...

Women’s Prayer Meeting Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 81 East W First St, Riverside, IA

Join the women of River City for coffee and weekly prayer meeting!