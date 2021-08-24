Live events Melrose — what’s coming up

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Melrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Melrose area:

Catfish Fest on the Chain Richmond, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 45 Hall Ave, Richmond, MN 56368

February 11-12, 2022 Catfish Fest on the Chain two day fishing tournament

Stearns County Farmers Union Convention Greenwald, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 310 1st Ave N, Greenwald, MN

Join Stearns County Farmers Union for their annual convention at the Greenwald Pub. Invited speakers include Stu Lourey, MFU government relations director; Joe Gill from KASM Radio and Rep. Paul...

Historical/Paranormal Tour – August 28th – 4pm Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 Sinclair Lewis Ave, Sauk Centre, MN

THE PURCHASE OF THIS TOUR IS NON-REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES Join us to discover the fascinating history behind the Historic Palmer House Hotel. Learn more about the previous owners, famous...

MN Permit to Carry Paynesville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Your $75.00 course fee includes a FREE $10.00 gift certificate good towards any purchase at “The Guns and Gear Store” located in Waite park. This course covers basic firearm safety, firearm...

New Moon Women's Circle Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 13 7th St S, Sauk Centre, MN

New Moon Women's Circle is on Facebook. To connect with New Moon Women's Circle, join Facebook today.