Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Live events Melrose — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 7 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Melrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Melrose area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZj1U_0bbP2d0Y00

Catfish Fest on the Chain

Richmond, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 45 Hall Ave, Richmond, MN 56368

February 11-12, 2022 Catfish Fest on the Chain two day fishing tournament

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tkgO_0bbP2d0Y00

Stearns County Farmers Union Convention

Greenwald, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 310 1st Ave N, Greenwald, MN

Join Stearns County Farmers Union for their annual convention at the Greenwald Pub. Invited speakers include Stu Lourey, MFU government relations director; Joe Gill from KASM Radio and Rep. Paul...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoWGZ_0bbP2d0Y00

Historical/Paranormal Tour – August 28th – 4pm

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 Sinclair Lewis Ave, Sauk Centre, MN

THE PURCHASE OF THIS TOUR IS NON-REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES Join us to discover the fascinating history behind the Historic Palmer House Hotel. Learn more about the previous owners, famous...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjHUf_0bbP2d0Y00

MN Permit to Carry

Paynesville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Your $75.00 course fee includes a FREE $10.00 gift certificate good towards any purchase at “The Guns and Gear Store” located in Waite park. This course covers basic firearm safety, firearm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4929hO_0bbP2d0Y00

New Moon Women's Circle

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 13 7th St S, Sauk Centre, MN

New Moon Women's Circle is on Facebook. To connect with New Moon Women's Circle, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
18
Followers
234
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
City
Sauk Centre, MN
City
Melrose, MN
City
Richmond, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Kasm Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy