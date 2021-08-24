Cancel
Hardinsburg, KY

Hardinsburg calendar: What's coming up

Hardinsburg News Watch
(HARDINSBURG, KY) Hardinsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hardinsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEpdn_0bbP2ZQW00

IDENTITY PROTECTION: Countering satan's plot to steal the real you! A sermon series.

Harned, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1008 Hwy 232, Harned, KY

A thief is lurking in our neighborhoods, world, and culture. He is trying to steal who God created us to be. The Lord is our protection and the Lord has a counter! Join us each Sunday in August as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2QLp_0bbP2ZQW00

Open House - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Cannelton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Wonderful Perry County, Southern Indiana country home near Cannelton with lakes and 12 acres of recreational land. Property sits on high elevation with gorgeous views of water and Kentucky. Close...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiqcl_0bbP2ZQW00

Wine over Water Summer Concerts at Blue Heron

Cannelton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5330 Blue Heron Lane, Cannelton, IN

2021 Blue Heron Winery “Wine Over Water” Summer Concerts & “Music on the Patio” ​Concerts are FREE, except where noted* Picnics Welcome No outside alcohol allowed (State Law) ​Wine Over Water...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGmnV_0bbP2ZQW00

Barrel & Swine @ East Main Market

Leitchfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

We will be setup at the East Main Market in Leitchfield. Come down for some local food, vendors, and activities!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jo7dU_0bbP2ZQW00

GCMS Football vs. Breckinridge County

Leitchfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
ABOUT

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

