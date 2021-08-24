Hardinsburg calendar: What's coming up

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Hardinsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hardinsburg:

IDENTITY PROTECTION: Countering satan's plot to steal the real you! A sermon series. Harned, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1008 Hwy 232, Harned, KY

A thief is lurking in our neighborhoods, world, and culture. He is trying to steal who God created us to be. The Lord is our protection and the Lord has a counter! Join us each Sunday in August as...

Open House - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Cannelton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Wonderful Perry County, Southern Indiana country home near Cannelton with lakes and 12 acres of recreational land. Property sits on high elevation with gorgeous views of water and Kentucky. Close...

Wine over Water Summer Concerts at Blue Heron Cannelton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5330 Blue Heron Lane, Cannelton, IN

2021 Blue Heron Winery “Wine Over Water” Summer Concerts & “Music on the Patio” ​Concerts are FREE, except where noted* Picnics Welcome No outside alcohol allowed (State Law) ​Wine Over Water...

Barrel & Swine @ East Main Market Leitchfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

We will be setup at the East Main Market in Leitchfield. Come down for some local food, vendors, and activities!

GCMS Football vs. Breckinridge County Leitchfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...