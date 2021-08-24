Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Live events Holbrook — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 7 days ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Holbrook calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holbrook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrP82_0bbP2YXn00

Gymkhana

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ

Books open @ 5:00pm Time Only Barrels 5:00 - 5:45pm Books close @ 5:45pm Events- Barrels, Big T and Straight Poles. Jackpot: Scramble Find event patterns at https://www.littlecoloradohorsemen.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWwxf_0bbP2YXn00

Good Morning Winslow

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 523 W 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

Good Morning Winslow takes place on the first Wednesday of every month from 7:00 am to 8:00 am. Complimentary light breakfast served. This is a good opportunity for you, members of the Chamber...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTT1X_0bbP2YXn00

Save The Nation Festival & Rap Concert

Taylor, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 202 Center St, Taylor, AZ

Save The Nation Festival & Rap Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14osnh_0bbP2YXn00

Graveside service

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Here is Ellis J. Gaston Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 19, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Ellis J. Gaston Jr. (Winslow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwI8L_0bbP2YXn00

Progressive 2-Step (5 Week)

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 41 Main St, Snowflake, AZ

Seeking everyone who enjoys dancing to western music! Learn the basics of progressive 2-step. From proper form for leading and following and basic transitions.

Holbrook Times

Holbrook Times

Holbrook, AZ
With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

