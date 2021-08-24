Events on the Heavener calendar

(HEAVENER, OK) Heavener is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Heavener:

Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 9th St, Mena, AR

Contact:AA information, call Bill S. 479-243-9621 or John 479-243-0297 Location: Enter the 9th St. door, Fox Hall

Friends of Oklahoma 2021 Rally - Poteau, OK Poteau, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Avenue, Poteau, OK 74953

Gather your friends up and ride to Poteau, OK to have 3 days full of fun, great riding, concerts, bike games, and more FUN!

Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3877 AR-88, Mena, AR

46th Annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Join in the fun as 200 street rods and hot rods descend on the small quaint town of Mena, Arkansas in the Ouachita Mountains. You won't want to miss out on...

Story Time Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Come for the story, stay for the craft every Thursday at 4pm! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

Converse and Create Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Attention teens! Create your masterpiece using materials from our Maker Space cart!