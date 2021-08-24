Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pipestone, MN

Pipestone events coming up

Posted by 
Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PIPESTONE, MN) Pipestone is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pipestone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wh1ci_0bbP2T8A00

TCU (CO-OP) Boys Varsity Soccer @ SMCHS

Edgerton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 550 Elizabeth St, Edgerton, MN

The Southwest Minnesota Christian (Edgerton, MN) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] (Montgomery, MN) on Monday, August 30 @ 4:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0xCJ_0bbP2T8A00

Pipestone Farmers Market

Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 207 Main St E, Pipestone, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am June 23 - October 27, 2021Wednesdays, 4:30pm Location: True Value Parking Lot - 207

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTs1a_0bbP2T8A00

The Elvin Beyers Estate Auction

Holland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC is having The Elvin Beyers Estate Auction in Holland MN on Aug 28, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gw6Es_0bbP2T8A00

Rally Sunday

Dell Rapids, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Rally Sunday August 29, 9:30 am We will Worship in City Park at 9:30 am with a potluck to follow. All students preschool through college may bring their backpacks to worship to have them blessed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26q2nq_0bbP2T8A00

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Lincoln County Caregiver Support Group

Tyler, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Tyler Health Care Center-Clinic, 240 Willow St, Tyler, MN

All caregivers are invited to join us the second and fourth Wednesday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Tyler Healthcare Center south meeting room –...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
11
Followers
257
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pipestone, MN
Government
City
Montgomery, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Edgerton, MN
City
Tyler, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Christian#Vanderbrink Auctions#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy