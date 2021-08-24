Pipestone events coming up
(PIPESTONE, MN) Pipestone is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pipestone:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM
Address: 550 Elizabeth St, Edgerton, MN
The Southwest Minnesota Christian (Edgerton, MN) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] (Montgomery, MN) on Monday, August 30 @ 4:30p.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 207 Main St E, Pipestone, MN
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am June 23 - October 27, 2021Wednesdays, 4:30pm Location: True Value Parking Lot - 207
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC is having The Elvin Beyers Estate Auction in Holland MN on Aug 28, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Rally Sunday August 29, 9:30 am We will Worship in City Park at 9:30 am with a potluck to follow. All students preschool through college may bring their backpacks to worship to have them blessed...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: Tyler Health Care Center-Clinic, 240 Willow St, Tyler, MN
All caregivers are invited to join us the second and fourth Wednesday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Tyler Healthcare Center south meeting room –...
