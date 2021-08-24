Cancel
San Diego, CA

Top Reasons Why You Should Visit San Diego Next Summer

By Allen Brown
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific coast of California has a unique warm climate and breeze for touring. There is no better way of enjoying this than being in San Diego. The city has a fantastic beach fit for recreational water sports such as surfing. This is why approximately 35.1 million people travel to San Diego every year. The figures will probably increase even more. This is enough evidence that the city is worth visiting for many reasons.

The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn't

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.
Fox News

Shooting reported at North Carolina high school

A North Carolina high school has been placed on lockdown amid confirmed reports of a shooting on campus Wednesday, police said. Winston-Salem Police said around 1 p.m. that they had secured the campus in response to gunfire at Mount Tabor High School. "There has been a shooting on school property,"...

