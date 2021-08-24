What’s up Manchester: Local events calendar
(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 17800 US Hwy, Pine Mountain, GA 31822
Building LIFE, Love and Health Together A 4 Day Retreat & A 30 Day Challenge Combined IT IS AN EXPERIENCE as Wise Wives
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 17234 Roosevelt Hwy, Greenville, GA
Animal Shelter & Control Board of Commissioners Chamber of Commerce
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 14475 Georgia 18, Pine Mountain, GA 31822
A weekend of self care to kick start you into the holidays!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 735 Gardenview Dr, Pine Mountain, GA
Wine Night for August will include a sample of two reds and two whites plus a tasting plate for each pair. We will also have our assortment of bread and a little bit of dessert. Kade Kruger will...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA
August 27-29 Serenity Now This retreat offers you the opportunity to kick off your shoes and adopt the mantra “serenity now” Go ahead and be ready to let your soul be free on this retreat. Book...
