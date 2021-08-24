Cancel
Manchester, GA

What’s up Manchester: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Manchester News Flash
 7 days ago

(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tL6qj_0bbP2KQr00

Wise Wives Retreat & Experience

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 17800 US Hwy, Pine Mountain, GA 31822

Building LIFE, Love and Health Together A 4 Day Retreat & A 30 Day Challenge Combined IT IS AN EXPERIENCE as Wise Wives

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uP7Hx_0bbP2KQr00

Board of Commissioners Meeting (Evenings)

Greenville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17234 Roosevelt Hwy, Greenville, GA

Animal Shelter & Control Board of Commissioners Chamber of Commerce

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMoRB_0bbP2KQr00

Wellness Retreat- Discovery & Grounding

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 14475 Georgia 18, Pine Mountain, GA 31822

A weekend of self care to kick start you into the holidays!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKwa6_0bbP2KQr00

Wine Night for August!

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 735 Gardenview Dr, Pine Mountain, GA

Wine Night for August will include a sample of two reds and two whites plus a tasting plate for each pair. We will also have our assortment of bread and a little bit of dessert. Kade Kruger will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F796w_0bbP2KQr00

Callaway Wellness Weekend Retreat: Serenity Now

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA

August 27-29 Serenity Now This retreat offers you the opportunity to kick off your shoes and adopt the mantra “serenity now” Go ahead and be ready to let your soul be free on this retreat. Book...

Learn More

