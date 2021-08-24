Chelan calendar: What's coming up

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chelan:

Chelan Farmers Market Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 112 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA

Morning Satellite Meeting @ The Vogue, Chelan Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Jessica Lynne Witty - Music at the Farm Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7 Tunnel Hill Rd, Chelan, WA

Siren Song Farms’ Summer Concert Series Featuring Jessica Lynne Witty, August 29th 3-5 pm. Tickets are $25 for General Public and $15 for Siren Club Members. Ticket Price includes a complimentary...

Pub Trivia at Stormy Mountain Brewing Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 133 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Join your friends and family for the local favorite – Stormy Mountain Pub Trivia! We have fun questions made for all ages – culture, history, sports, and more. Awesome prizes and as always – free...

POWER Yoga Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Address: 206 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

POWER YOGA Join us for this challenging practice as we explore different ashtanga yoga, vinyasa power. Test your skills with arm balances, hand stands, balances and twists. Ashtanga Yoga, also...