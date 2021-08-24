Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Chelan calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 7 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chelan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTwyk_0bbP2Hmg00

Chelan Farmers Market

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 112 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA

This event listing provided for the Chelan community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omeye_0bbP2Hmg00

Morning Satellite Meeting @ The Vogue, Chelan

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

© Copyright 2021 - Lake Chelan Rotary, PO Box 601, Chelan WA 98816 - Enfold WordPress Theme by Kriesi

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfE4I_0bbP2Hmg00

Jessica Lynne Witty - Music at the Farm

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7 Tunnel Hill Rd, Chelan, WA

Siren Song Farms’ Summer Concert Series Featuring Jessica Lynne Witty, August 29th 3-5 pm. Tickets are $25 for General Public and $15 for Siren Club Members. Ticket Price includes a complimentary...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzUp4_0bbP2Hmg00

Pub Trivia at Stormy Mountain Brewing

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 133 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Join your friends and family for the local favorite – Stormy Mountain Pub Trivia! We have fun questions made for all ages – culture, history, sports, and more. Awesome prizes and as always – free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeD4Q_0bbP2Hmg00

POWER Yoga

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Address: 206 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

POWER YOGA Join us for this challenging practice as we explore different ashtanga yoga, vinyasa power. Test your skills with arm balances, hand stands, balances and twists. Ashtanga Yoga, also...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
54
Followers
256
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
City
Chelan, WA
Chelan, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Yoga#Po Box#Wa Siren Song Farms#General Public#Siren Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy