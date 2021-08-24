What’s up Colby: Local events calendar

(COLBY, KS) Colby is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colby:

DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas Edson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

View DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Sunflower Festival Dance Party, Colby,KS Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Discover all the upcoming nonprofit & fundraisers events happening near you in Colby, Kansas.

SCA Steak Cook Off Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Show off your steak cooking skills with the SCA Steak Cook Off Asssociation competition at the Sunflower Festival. Hosted by Adams Bank & Trust. Registration for this event is seperate...

FSB Customer Appreciation & Community Celebration Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Center Ave, Oakley, KS

Join the Farmers State Bank of Oakley for our Customer Appreciation and Community Celebration event on August 28! Farmers State Bank Customer Appreciation: Customers are invited to a social hour...

Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast - Gem KS Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 285 E 5th St, Colby, KS

The community is invited to attend the Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast, Wed. Aug. 25, 2021 from 5 - 8 pm at the Gem Community Building. Free will donation for the meal. We will have great food...