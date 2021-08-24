Cancel
Colby, KS

What’s up Colby: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLBY, KS) Colby is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eToWN_0bbP2Gtx00

DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas

Edson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

View DEMCO 1050 Online Auctions In Edson, Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEwFQ_0bbP2Gtx00

Sunflower Festival Dance Party, Colby,KS

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Discover all the upcoming nonprofit & fundraisers events happening near you in Colby, Kansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Am3aD_0bbP2Gtx00

SCA Steak Cook Off

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Show off your steak cooking skills with the SCA Steak Cook Off Asssociation competition at the Sunflower Festival. Hosted by Adams Bank & Trust. Registration for this event is seperate...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5xX2_0bbP2Gtx00

FSB Customer Appreciation & Community Celebration

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Center Ave, Oakley, KS

Join the Farmers State Bank of Oakley for our Customer Appreciation and Community Celebration event on August 28! Farmers State Bank Customer Appreciation: Customers are invited to a social hour...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrsO5_0bbP2Gtx00

Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast - Gem KS

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 285 E 5th St, Colby, KS

The community is invited to attend the Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast, Wed. Aug. 25, 2021 from 5 - 8 pm at the Gem Community Building. Free will donation for the meal. We will have great food...

Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

