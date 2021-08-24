Cancel
Centreville, AL

Centreville calendar: Coming events

Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 7 days ago

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Centreville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Centreville:

Mock Trial Training for SANE's

Calera, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 10947 Alabama 25, Calera, AL 35040

The is a great opportunity to gain confidence as a SANE when called to testify by hands on practice in a mock trial.

High School Final Days of Summer II

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

High School Final Days of Summer II at Montevallo, Alabama, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:00 pm

ONLINE ESTATE AUCTION: EVERYTHING YOU WOULD FIND AT AN ESTATE SALE

Woodstock, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

This online auction includes items from 3 different estates. Antiques, collectibles, outdoor items, household and more. Click on the link at the top of the page to view the auction.

August Board Meeting

Lake View, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

August Board Meeting at Station #1. The public is encouraged to attend. If you are sick, please be considerate and stay home. While the station is cleaned prior to each meeting, our firefighters...

3rd GA & 44th GA (Brierfield) — North South Skirmish Association

Brierfield, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 240 Furnace Pkwy, Brierfield, AL

The N-SSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit preserving the history of the American Civil War and honoring the efforts of those who fought in it. Please consider donating to help us in our efforts to...

