Windom, MN

Windom calendar: Events coming up

Windom Voice
 7 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Live events are coming to Windom.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Windom area:

17th Annual Jamie Torkelson Memorial Run

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 2370 MN-60, Windom, MN

Fundraising Memorial Run for Jamie Torkelson with proceeds going to Windom Youth Hockey Association.

SAIL – Heron Lake

Heron Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 9th St, Heron Lake, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

BOON AND LAMBERT LIVE @ DUDLEY'S

Lakefield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 103 Main St, Lakefield, MN

BOON AND LAMBERT LIVE @ DUDLEY'S at Dudley's Garage - Restaurant & Bowling, 103 Main Street, Lakefield, MN 56150, Lakefield, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Never Let Go - Pamela Nowak author visit

Springfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 N Cass Ave, Springfield, MN

"Sacrificing dreams and risking family, five women follow their husbands to an isolated Minnesota settlement. Struggling to survive, they develop resilience but none are prepared for the...

HickTown Mafia at Torkelson Fallen Biker Run

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2370 MN-60, Windom, MN

List of HickTown Mafia upcoming events. Events by HickTown Mafia. HickTown Mafia is a Southern Minnesota-based country and rock party band. Visit www.hicktownm

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

