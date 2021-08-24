Cancel
Live events coming up in Mccall

 7 days ago

(MCCALL, ID) Live events are lining up on the Mccall calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mccall area:

Payette Lake Progressive Club Luncheon and Fashion Show

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Get "In the Pink" with Payette Lake Progressive Club\'s annual luncheon and fashion show benefit, Tuesday 8/31 at Jug Mountain Ranch! Dynamite raffles and fashions by "Backcountry Boutique" and...

Hotel McCall Courtyard

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

We missed you last year! Come celebrate the 15th Anniversary with us at the annual Art in the Courtyard 2021 Art Show, sponsored by Gallery 55 in McCall, Idaho. Featuring Fine Art from art in a...

McCall Lake Cruises Afternoon Cruise

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 203 E Lake St, McCall, ID

90 MINUTE PUBLIC SCENIC CRUISE – 2:00PM See McCall Idaho and beautiful, pristine Payette Lake like you’ve never seen it before while cruising on board The IDAHO. Hear about local history and...

Sunset Cruise

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

What better way to enjoy a relaxing evening seeing McCall in a whole different way! Spend a relaxing evening with family or friends while watching the sunset out on beautiful Payette Lake! All the...

Wednesday Night Concert - Blaze And Kelly

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Roseberry Rd, McCall, ID

Please bring your own tables and chairs and practice social distancing

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

