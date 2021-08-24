Norton events calendar

(NORTON, VA) Norton has a full slate of live events coming up.

Live at the Big Stone Gap General Store & Cafe Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Live at the Big Stone Gap General Store & Cafe at 215 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219-2823, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Preaching at Legion Memorial UMC Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 5001 Powell Valley Rd, Big Stone Gap, VA

Preaching at Legion Memorial UMC at Legion Memorial United Methodist Church, 5001 Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, Big Stone Gap, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:00 am

Norton Friends and Farmers Market Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8th St SW, Norton, VA

Please note that the structure for the Norton Friends & Farmers Market will still be a little different for the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit this webpage for more details...

HuDost Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 421 Main St, Whitesburg, KY

HuDost loves performing for Levitt Concerts! The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series presented by Appalachian Regional Healthcare is free to the public. Join us at the Mountain Heritage Stage...

The Amazing Race Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 306 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA

Location: Big Stone Gap Visitor Center 306 Wood Ave E. Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 Date: August 28th, 2021 Description: Two person teams solve clues, find locations, complete challenges, and race...