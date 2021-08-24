Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, VA

Norton events calendar

Posted by 
Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 7 days ago

(NORTON, VA) Norton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZjbu_0bbP22d200

Live at the Big Stone Gap General Store & Cafe

Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Live at the Big Stone Gap General Store & Cafe at 215 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219-2823, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgbMv_0bbP22d200

Preaching at Legion Memorial UMC

Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 5001 Powell Valley Rd, Big Stone Gap, VA

Preaching at Legion Memorial UMC at Legion Memorial United Methodist Church, 5001 Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, Big Stone Gap, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTg6u_0bbP22d200

Norton Friends and Farmers Market

Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8th St SW, Norton, VA

Please note that the structure for the Norton Friends & Farmers Market will still be a little different for the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit this webpage for more details...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiEtF_0bbP22d200

HuDost

Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 421 Main St, Whitesburg, KY

HuDost loves performing for Levitt Concerts! The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series presented by Appalachian Regional Healthcare is free to the public. Join us at the Mountain Heritage Stage...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216FDZ_0bbP22d200

The Amazing Race

Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 306 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA

Location: Big Stone Gap Visitor Center 306 Wood Ave E. Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 Date: August 28th, 2021 Description: Two person teams solve clues, find locations, complete challenges, and race...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Norton Updates

Norton Updates

Norton, VA
64
Followers
263
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Stone Gap, VA
City
Norton, VA
Norton, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Legion Memorial Umc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy