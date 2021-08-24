Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Gibson, MS

Events on the Port Gibson calendar

Posted by 
Port Gibson Dispatch
Port Gibson Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Port Gibson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Port Gibson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8HtJ_0bbP1zHv00

Local Tallulah, LA Florist — Reuben "Chuck" Hayden Memorial — Fit For A Queen Florist

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 N Beech St, Tallulah, LA

Memorial Services for Mr. Reuben “Chuck” Hayden will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Tallulah Community Center - 800 Beach St. — to order flowers or green plants, Click HERE.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oq1SG_0bbP1zHv00

Footloose

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

One of our cast members in “Footloose” tested positive for Covid 19. Because of this, we are postponing the “Footloose” performance dates by 2 weeks to allow for the rest of the cast to get tested...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDwk0_0bbP1zHv00

Tallulah Farmers Market

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yJlg_0bbP1zHv00

Mississippi River Nature Weekend | Vicksburg

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 6791 Eagle Lake Shore Rd, Vicksburg, MS

Postponed to a Later Date We want to keep everyone safe. As a result of the recent increases in COVID cases, we have decided to postpone this event. Stay tuned for more information! Tara’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRSpy_0bbP1zHv00

Live at El Paso Mexican Grill

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd, Vicksburg, MS

Joe McAllister will be performing live at El Paso Mexican Grill Saturday August 28th, 2021 from 6pm to 9pm. Also check out other Performances in Vicksburg , Entertainment Events in Vicksburg

Learn More

Comments / 0

Port Gibson Dispatch

Port Gibson Dispatch

Port Gibson, MS
57
Followers
197
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port Gibson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
City
Tallulah, LA
City
Gibson, LA
Local
Mississippi Government
Port Gibson, MS
Government
City
Port Gibson, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#La Memorial Services#Ms Postponed#Covid#El Paso Mexican Grill#Entertainment Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy