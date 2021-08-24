Events on the Port Gibson calendar

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Port Gibson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Port Gibson area:

Local Tallulah, LA Florist — Reuben "Chuck" Hayden Memorial — Fit For A Queen Florist Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 N Beech St, Tallulah, LA

Memorial Services for Mr. Reuben “Chuck” Hayden will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Tallulah Community Center - 800 Beach St. — to order flowers or green plants, Click HERE.

Footloose Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

One of our cast members in “Footloose” tested positive for Covid 19. Because of this, we are postponing the “Footloose” performance dates by 2 weeks to allow for the rest of the cast to get tested...

Tallulah Farmers Market Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65

Mississippi River Nature Weekend | Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 6791 Eagle Lake Shore Rd, Vicksburg, MS

Postponed to a Later Date We want to keep everyone safe. As a result of the recent increases in COVID cases, we have decided to postpone this event. Stay tuned for more information! Tara’s...

Live at El Paso Mexican Grill Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd, Vicksburg, MS

Joe McAllister will be performing live at El Paso Mexican Grill Saturday August 28th, 2021 from 6pm to 9pm. Also check out other Performances in Vicksburg , Entertainment Events in Vicksburg