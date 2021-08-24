Coming soon: Williams events

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Williams has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williams:

Noise Pollution, the AC/DC tribute band Williams, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 West Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046

Doors open at 7 p.m with the opening act Rad Stacey starting at 7:30 p.m..Be ready for NOISE POLLUTION @ 9 p.m.. Seating 1st come 1st serve!

Mother Road Downtown - Moose in a canoe Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7 S Mikes Pike St, Flagstaff, AZ

Come learn to paint at Mother Road Brewing! For $25, you will receive a 20 oz beer (or non-alcoholic drink) and an 11x14 canvas panel along with all the supplies you need to create the evening’s...

Karaoke Every Thursday Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3404 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ

Karaoke Every Thursday Flagstaff\'s favorite place to sing Karaoke. Join […]



Chefs’ Table: Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Date: August 28th, 2021 Time: 630pm Location: Sunset Crater National Monument near Flagstaff, Arizona Enjoy our incredible dining experience in the shadow of northern Arizona’s most recently...

Big Chad and the Southern Gentlemen Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 23 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ

Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen are an original groove rock band with a style like none other. They bring roots based, groove rock sound, and heavy vocal harmonies for any crowd. Lead singer...