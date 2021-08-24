Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williams, AZ

Coming soon: Williams events

Posted by 
Williams Updates
Williams Updates
 7 days ago

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Williams has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1FgQ_0bbP1opA00

Noise Pollution, the AC/DC tribute band

Williams, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 West Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046

Doors open at 7 p.m with the opening act Rad Stacey starting at 7:30 p.m..Be ready for NOISE POLLUTION @ 9 p.m.. Seating 1st come 1st serve!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5WuK_0bbP1opA00

Mother Road Downtown - Moose in a canoe

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7 S Mikes Pike St, Flagstaff, AZ

Come learn to paint at Mother Road Brewing! For $25, you will receive a 20 oz beer (or non-alcoholic drink) and an 11x14 canvas panel along with all the supplies you need to create the evening’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNDP9_0bbP1opA00

Karaoke Every Thursday

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3404 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ

Karaoke Every Thursday Flagstaff\'s favorite place to sing Karaoke. Join […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLOho_0bbP1opA00

Chefs’ Table: Flagstaff

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Date: August 28th, 2021 Time: 630pm Location: Sunset Crater National Monument near Flagstaff, Arizona Enjoy our incredible dining experience in the shadow of northern Arizona’s most recently...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPFay_0bbP1opA00

Big Chad and the Southern Gentlemen

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 23 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ

Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen are an original groove rock band with a style like none other. They bring roots based, groove rock sound, and heavy vocal harmonies for any crowd. Lead singer...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Williams Updates

Williams Updates

Williams, AZ
35
Followers
256
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williams Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Flagstaff, AZ
Entertainment
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Williams, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Pollution#Az Karaoke#Az Big Chad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Deadwood, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Beer run!

DEADWOOD — Billed as an adult beer run, a challenging course, spanning seven downtown Deadwood locations; complete with stair climbs and requiring less than a half-mile in total exertion absolutely beckons for participation as the Naja Shriners roll out the barrel for their first-ever 1/2K Beer-a-Thon, the perfect respite from the dog days of summer.
Public HealthMetalSucks

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19

After calling off their show this past Saturday, August 14 due to “a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp,” the California nu-metal band has now revealed that vocalist Jonathan Davis has tested positive for the virus. As a result, six of the band’s upcoming concerts are being rescheduled, while...
MusicJamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Expand Fall Tour 2021

The Infamous Stringdusters added a second leg to their upcoming fall tour. The excursion marks the band’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Scheduled for November, the second leg of the jamgrass quintet’s tour includes support from The Sweet Lillies at all but one show. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Sweet Lillies begin the run at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom on November 12. It’s then off to Salt Lake City for two nights at The Commonwealth Room with Boy Named Banjo opening on November 13 and The Sweet Lillies kicking off the action on November 14.
Deadwood, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Deadwood hosts Badlands Circuit steer roping finals

DEADWOOD — Whitewood’s J.R. Olson claimed the average title Saturday at the Badlands Circuit steer roping finals at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds. Olson completed four go-rounds in a total time of 73.9 seconds. No one else turned in more than three qualified times in the five-round event. The...
Chandler, AZyourvalley.net

22nd Annual Mariachi & Folklorico Festival in Chandler Oct. 2

Chandler Center for the Arts celebrates the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 22nd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival. The 7 p.m. Oct. 2 event at the Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave. in Chandler, features the music of Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson; Herencia Mexicana, AZ; ranchera and mariachi soloist Sandra Guevara; along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ, according to a release.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Coming soon: Milpitas events

1. Intro to Revelation Adult Bible Study — CCCM; 2. 2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5; 3. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 4. Live Music with Mike Mendoza — Big Dog Vineyards; 5. Renée & Monith

Comments / 0

Community Policy