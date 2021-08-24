Cancel
Salmon, ID

Coming soon: Salmon events

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SALMON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Salmon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Salmon area:

Salmon River Rafting Adventure

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

My1FitLife Salmon Whitewater Rafting Adventure Known as the “River of No Return” by early explorers, the Salmon is a big mountain river. It has big water with spring flows rivaling that of...

Live Music @ Last Wave

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come and support one of Salmon's newest restaurants and listen to some diverse musicians, every Saturday night from 7-10 pm! For more information on this event please contact Last Wave at (208...

Lemhi County Fair

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

8.00 am Jr.Livestock Market Swine Show - Livestock Barn 10.00 am Exhibit and Commercial Buildings Open 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Pressure Canner Gauge Testing -

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

