What’s up Parachute: Local events calendar

(PARACHUTE, CO) Live events are coming to Parachute.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parachute area:

Meet the Author featuring Donna Lee Humble Silt, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 680 Home Ave, Silt, CO

Visit one of your Garfield County Libraries to meet local author Donna Lee Humble. Her new book “Seek, Not for Love” was written specifically for those who have so much passion and so much to...

Young Dubliners Live at the Ute Theater Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th St, Rifle, CO

Back for their fifth appearance at the Ute Theater, The Young Dubliners have not missed a year of performing live on our stage since our reopening! Now it’s time to bring live rock and roll back...

Rifle Rotary Sporting Clay Shoot Invitational Palisade, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3934 I 9/10 Rd, Palisade, CO

2nd Annual Sporting Clay Shoot is on Facebook. To connect with 2nd Annual Sporting Clay Shoot, join Facebook today.

Fun on the Alpaca Farm Silt, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 35795 US-6, Silt, CO

FREE FAMILY FUN!! Visitors welcome at Sopris Alpaca Farm in Silt, CO (just a quick 15 minute drive from Glenwood Springs) We are open DAILY from 10-4. No appointment needed. Just come on back and...

Randy Fosburgh Palisade, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3800 F 1/4 Rd, Palisade, CO

Come enjoy some Latin Jazz and Soulful Ballads from Randy Fosburgh this summer! The first 20 arrivals will receive a free round on us!