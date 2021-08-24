Cancel
NFL

Denver Broncos cut roster down to 80 players before Rams game

By Sayre Bedinger
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos cut their roster down to 80 players with a series of moves, including the addition of a new running back after another injury. The Denver Broncos have officially cut their roster down to the NFL-mandated 80 players prior to Tuesday afternoon’s 2:00 PM MT deadline. There were no really shocking names among the cuts or procedural moves, although linebacker Josh Watson — who started the team’s first preseason game along with Justin Strnad — was among the second wave of moves.

