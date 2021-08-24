Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dallas Mavericks rumors: Jared Dudley set to join as assistant coach

By Tyler Watts
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks did not undergo massive roster changes, but their coaching staff will look completely different for the first time in more than a decade. Rick Carlisle resigned after 13 seasons as head coach and was replaced by Jason Kidd. The Hall of Fame point guard has hired nearly an entire new staff to join him on the bench.

thesmokingcuban.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
327K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Sean Sweeney
Person
Darrell Armstrong
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#Carlisle#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba Draft#Jareddudley619
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Bullock Criticizes Knicks After Signing With Mavs: "I See The Mavericks As A Team That’s Taking That Next Step To Be In The Postseason.’’

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Reggie Bullock. From his sister's death to struggling with injuries, his tenure with the New York Knicks wasn't exactly memorable. But Bullock was pretty solid when he had the chance to play for Tom Thibodeau's team. He was a great three-point shooter and his perimeter defender came in handy more often than not.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018 that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs One Trade Gets Both Dragic And Markkanen?

DALLAS - As the start of training camp is still weeks away, the Dallas Mavericks remain tied to some players in a few rumors (or fact-based speculation). Goran Dragic remains a member of the Toronto Raptors. The Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen is still a restricted free agent. There are a...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd gets brutally honest on relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jason Kidd made his first appearance in front of the media on Friday as the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. While he faced many different questions, one that took center stage was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s book, which portrays Kidd as someone who Giannis didn’t like during his time in charge of the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he had quite the perfect response to those allegations.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Luka in NBA Finals? Kidd Reveals Mavs Blueprint

DALLAS - With Luka Doncic having solidified himself as one of the NBA's elite players, the Dallas Mavericks must do their part to capitalize and contend for a championship. There is plenty of work that needs to be done for a franchise to go from consecutive first-round playoff exits to taking the leap toward breaking through for an NBA Finals appearance.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Bounce Back? Dillon Brooks Trade? Mavs Sign 3 Players

Dallas Mavericks, Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Jason Kidd, National Basketball Association, Latvia, Harrison Graham, Aaron Brooks. Dallas Mavericks rumors are buzzing following Jason Kidd’s visit with Kristaps Porzingis. Kidd and Mavs head trainer Casey Smith met with KP in Latvia and Kidd says Porzingis is “in a good place, physically and mentally.” Porzingis is healthy and working out this offseason for the first time since joining the Mavericks. Will KP have a bounce back year during the 2021-22 NBA season? Chat Sports host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Mavericks rumors & news. Subscribe to Dallas Mavericks Today on YouTube for the latest Mavs news, rumors & much more coverage: http://www.youtube.com/mavstv?sub_con... Dillon Brooks trade rumors have gotten some steam as reports have surfaced that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade him for the right price.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

'No Brainer' Says Bullock About Mavs Move From Knicks

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks did not come away with a star player acquisition this offseason, but did manage to add a helpful piece to pair with Luka Doncic by signing Reggie Bullock. Bullock is coming off a strong 2020-21 season with the New York Knicks, having posted averages of...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former Sixers Playoff Foe Expected to Join Mavericks Coaching Staff

It's been quite some time since the Sixers had their playoff beef with longtime NBA veteran Jared Dudley. A few seasons ago, Dudley was on the pre-Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden Brooklyn Nets. Amid his lone season in Brooklyn, Dudley was the veteran leader on an overachieving Nets team that faced the Sixers in round one of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Mavs Trade Is Centered Around Marvin Bagley III

Finding ways to get better this NBA offseason and potentially add another high-level talent to pair with Luka Doncic was the main goal of the Dallas Mavericks, yet they really did not improve too much in terms of overall roster talent. Dallas struck out on going after guys like Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and as a result, they settled with re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and they brought in wing Reggie Bullock.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

It's not often that a bench player who hardly sees the floor is a fan favorite, but such was the case during Jared Dudley's time in Los Angeles. Following two seasons with the Lakers, the 14-year veteran announced via Twitter that he would be retiring. This announcement came after news broke that he would be taking an assistant coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks for the 21-22' season.
NBANBC Sports

Jared Dudley apparently retiring

Jared Dudley is SO outspoken. He takes fans behind the scenes. He talks very, very, very, very candidly about opponents, including former teammates. He makes predictions about where stars will sign. He explains union issues. Dudley drew an audience by playing 14 years in the NBA – mostly in two...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: New coach signings point to early success

The Dallas Mavericks coaching gurus are starting to take shape this season, as the team surprised fans with the recent hiring of former NBA player Jared Dudley. Like coach Jason Kidd, Dudley joins a staff full of former basketball players. Other NBA veterans include Darrell Armstrong, JJ Barea, Kristi Toliver and God Shammgod.
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Jared Dudley Likely Not Returning For Third Season

After a disappointing finish to the 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers made a ton of roster changes this summer, starting with their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook. Understanding they need to surround Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with shooters, the Lakers did exactly that by bringing in some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy