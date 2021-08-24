Coming soon: Clay Center events

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Clay Center is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

Geary County Foster Care Forum Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1429 St Marys Rd, Junction City, KS

Explore all upcoming forum events in Junction City, Kansas, find information & tickets for upcoming forum events happening in Junction City, Kansas.

Beginner's Trap Shooting Clinic Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: KS-244 Spur, Junction City, KS

BASIC BEGINNERS TRAP SHOOTING CLINIC – Geary County Fish & Game Association WHERE: Sportsman’s Acres, 3922 Hiway K-244 Spur, Junction City, KS (Just south of Milford Lake Dam) WHEN: Saturday, 28...

Cars for Cabinets present by Hebe by Jasmine and Euphoria Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Cars for Cabinets present by Hebe by Jasmine and Euphoria . Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Junction City., Hello there?? Car Show & ?? Car Wash open to the Public!! ...

Saturday Karaoke Night Randolph, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 Front St, Randolph, KS

Please come join us and get your rock star on at Emerald City Grill & BBQ in Randolph, KS on Saturday, August 28 from 7 PM to 10 PM for a fun night of singing and dancing! We want you to sing!

KST Mini Golf Fundraiser Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 Anneberg Circle, Manhattan, KS 66503

Join KST & TFI Family Services help support Manhattan foster kids!