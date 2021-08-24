Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Coming soon: Clay Center events

Clay Center Voice
 7 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Clay Center is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGy8i_0bbP1YeQ00

Geary County Foster Care Forum

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1429 St Marys Rd, Junction City, KS

Explore all upcoming forum events in Junction City, Kansas, find information & tickets for upcoming forum events happening in Junction City, Kansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pP5j_0bbP1YeQ00

Beginner's Trap Shooting Clinic

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: KS-244 Spur, Junction City, KS

BASIC BEGINNERS TRAP SHOOTING CLINIC – Geary County Fish & Game Association WHERE: Sportsman’s Acres, 3922 Hiway K-244 Spur, Junction City, KS (Just south of Milford Lake Dam) WHEN: Saturday, 28...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFotx_0bbP1YeQ00

Cars for Cabinets present by Hebe by Jasmine and Euphoria

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Cars for Cabinets present by Hebe by Jasmine and Euphoria . Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Junction City., Hello there?? Car Show & ?? Car Wash open to the Public!! ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ttaK_0bbP1YeQ00

Saturday Karaoke Night

Randolph, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 Front St, Randolph, KS

Please come join us and get your rock star on at Emerald City Grill & BBQ in Randolph, KS on Saturday, August 28 from 7 PM to 10 PM for a fun night of singing and dancing! We want you to sing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZbRg_0bbP1YeQ00

KST Mini Golf Fundraiser

Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 Anneberg Circle, Manhattan, KS 66503

Join KST & TFI Family Services help support Manhattan foster kids!

Clay Center Voice

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

