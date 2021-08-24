Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, CA

Quincy calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 7 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Quincy calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quincy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMJW7_0bbP1Wsy00

Summer Concert Series: Danny Horton

Graeagle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7482 CA-89, Graeagle, CA

Danny Horton is a singer songwriter living in the heart of the Sierra Nevada mountains in the town of Graeagle Ca.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSrza_0bbP1Wsy00

7th Annual FOR THE FUNK OF IT

Belden, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 14785 Belden Town Road, Belden, CA 95915

The ONLY all FUNK camping festival on the West coast!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GW7xg_0bbP1Wsy00

Movie: "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 469 Main St, Quincy, CA

The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) -- are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSOCj_0bbP1Wsy00

Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 438 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Description: font Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Pacific Location: Drunk Brush 436-438 Main Street Grover Alley in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlbGt_0bbP1Wsy00

Bible Study

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 282 Jackson St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Bible Study Event Type(s): Member Event Description: Meet in the Fellowship Hall (downstairs) with Charlotte Walters. Please follow all COVID protocols. Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Quincy Times

Quincy Times

Quincy, CA
59
Followers
255
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
Quincy, CA
Government
City
Belden, CA
City
Quincy, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Samuel L Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Live Events#Graeagle Ca#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy