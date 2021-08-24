Quincy calendar: Coming events

(QUINCY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Quincy calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quincy area:

Summer Concert Series: Danny Horton Graeagle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7482 CA-89, Graeagle, CA

Danny Horton is a singer songwriter living in the heart of the Sierra Nevada mountains in the town of Graeagle Ca.

7th Annual FOR THE FUNK OF IT Belden, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 14785 Belden Town Road, Belden, CA 95915

The ONLY all FUNK camping festival on the West coast!!!

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 469 Main St, Quincy, CA

The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) -- are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and...

Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 438 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Description: font Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Pacific Location: Drunk Brush 436-438 Main Street Grover Alley in the...

Bible Study Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 282 Jackson St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Bible Study Event Type(s): Member Event Description: Meet in the Fellowship Hall (downstairs) with Charlotte Walters. Please follow all COVID protocols. Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event...