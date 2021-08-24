Cancel
Kamas, UT

Kamas calendar: What's coming up

Kamas Times
 7 days ago

(KAMAS, UT) Live events are lining up on the Kamas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kamas:

Baby and Me in the Library Field

Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT

An interactive lapsit that encourages early literacy while stimulating your baby’s senses with short books, music, & more! Ages birth to 18 months. This event will be held in the library field…

Summer Story Time at Kamas City Park

Kamas, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Fun picture books, songs, and activities with your favorite librarians! Plus, a simple craft that you can do at home! Our "For the Birds" Story Time will be Tuesday, July 20, 10:30am No...

Guided Walking Tours of Main Street

Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 528 Main St, Park City, UT

Guided Historic Main Street Walking Tour-2021 Put on your walking shoes and explore Park City’s Historic Main Street! Explore the architecture and stories of Park City’s unique history—from the...

Vintage Market Days presents "Blame it all on my Roots" - August 26-28th, Heber City, Utah

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale, vintage-inspired, indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable...

Park City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT

John Sherrill at Friends of The Park City Library Presents / Park City Library Patio About John Sherrill For several years, John Sherrill whittled away at his songcraft in Montana, eventually...

ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

