Lake Isabella calendar: Coming events

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Lake Isabella has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Isabella area:

AANKC Community Service Award Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4200 Country Club Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93306

AANKC's Community Service Awards luncheon honors our Star Recipients for their dedication to the City of Bakersfield and Kern County.

SROA 9th Annual Motorcycle Ride OCT, 9th 2021 Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 35089 Merle Haggard Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308

SIKH RIDERS OF AMERICA its celebrating 9th annual Motorcycle Ride to raise money for local charities in Kern County. All proceeds raised

Frostwüste Fest Inyokern, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Address: 6654 Ridgecrest Boulevard, Inyokern, CA 93527

From the Bay to the border, bands all over California!

Bakersfield Beginner + Get off of AUTO Digital Camera Class Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Address: alfred harrell hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93308

SMALL Group beginner photo class. Learn the important features of your camera, hands-on, and get OFF of Auto SO you can take better photos

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Bakersfield Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT25, Bakersfield, CA 93380

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.