Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 7 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Lake Isabella has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Isabella area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWMfp_0bbP1Im200

AANKC Community Service Award

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4200 Country Club Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93306

AANKC's Community Service Awards luncheon honors our Star Recipients for their dedication to the City of Bakersfield and Kern County.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgTSE_0bbP1Im200

SROA 9th Annual Motorcycle Ride OCT, 9th 2021

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 35089 Merle Haggard Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308

SIKH RIDERS OF AMERICA its celebrating 9th annual Motorcycle Ride to raise money for local charities in Kern County.  All proceeds raised

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIcVC_0bbP1Im200

Frostwüste Fest

Inyokern, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Address: 6654 Ridgecrest Boulevard, Inyokern, CA 93527

From the Bay to the border, bands all over California!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPkCw_0bbP1Im200

Bakersfield Beginner + Get off of AUTO Digital Camera Class

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Address: alfred harrell hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93308

SMALL Group beginner photo class. Learn the important features of your camera, hands-on, and get OFF of Auto SO you can take better photos

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFLiN_0bbP1Im200

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT25, Bakersfield, CA 93380

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
49
Followers
253
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Lake Isabella, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Lake Isabella, CA
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy