What’s up Colorado City: Local events calendar

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) Colorado City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colorado City:

Yellow Couch Tour: Hurricane Hurricane, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Come join Becky as she visits Hall Park in Hurricane, Utah! (397 N 200 W) Bring your friends, family, and voices, we'll bring ice pops, drinks, and a vision for better representation for all Utahns.

SUICIDE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION Hildale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SUICIDE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION at Hildale, Utah, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 11:00 am

Crochet Workshop 4PM-5PM Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Visit springdaletown.com/467/Workshops for more information on the workshop, to pay the 6 week Crochet Workshop registration fee or pay to attend a single class drop-in fee!

8eez - 2021 Sunset Concert Series 80s Night Hurricane, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 5665 West Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane, UT

2021 Sunset Concert Series 80s Night 8eez LIVE at the Sand Hollow Resort Rock Bowl About this Event

TARZAN Apple Valley, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 92 S 100 W, Apple Valley, UT

TARZAN! NOW THE ADVENTURE IS LIVE! THIS IS GOING TO BE SENSATIONAL! The City of Hurricane and Hurricane Theatrical are excited to bring you Disney's TARZAN! Special Preview Night is Thursday, July...