Antlers, OK

Antlers calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Antlers Digest
 7 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK) Live events are coming to Antlers.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Antlers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsQew_0bbP1G0a00

Women's Retreat- Empower the Mind, Body and Spirit

Coalgate, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16280 Oklahoma 31, Coalgate, OK 74538

This retreat will focus on mindfulness, yoga, hiking, breathing techniques, goal setting and empowerment to explore your inner greatness.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOcri_0bbP1G0a00

Kinder stärken gegen Mobbing - Basis und Aufbau 1 - Schwäbisch Hall

Antlers, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Kaiserstraße 39, 74523 Schwäbisch Hall

Grundlagen kennenlernen, in die Tiefen gehen, hilfreiche Methoden für den Alltag mitnehmen und Themen aus Ihren Erfahrungen beleuchten.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FR7S_0bbP1G0a00

Start Lean, Stay Lean

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

You’ve probably heard of the “Lean Startup,” but whether you’re new to business or been in business for decades, you need to make the most of every dollar. But how do you do that? In this webinar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWlEZ_0bbP1G0a00

Quality Care ER Monthly CPR Class

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2675 41st St SE Suite 101, Paris, TX

Get CPR certified – and be prepared to help. We offer CPR certification classes that can help you provide assistance when someone is faced with a cardiac or breathing emergency. The class is FREE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3q6E_0bbP1G0a00

Full Day Elephant Expedition Experience

Hugo, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2647 East 2070 Road, Hugo, OK 74743

Oklahoma Awesome Adventures brings an amazing one of a kind day experience with elephants!

Learn More

Antlers Digest

Antlers Digest

Antlers, OK
